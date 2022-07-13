Elderly man dies in South Dallas house fire

article

An elderly man died in a house fire in South Dallas Tuesday night.

The house, near Overton Road and Sunnyvale Street, was already engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived just before 7 p.m.

They found the victim dead inside. His name has not yet been released.

Firefighters were able to extinguish the flames, but the home was declared unlivable.

Two other adults who lived there were displaced. The Red Cross helped them find another place to stay.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.