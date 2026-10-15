Driver sentenced to 7 years for drunken crash that killed SMU student

The Brief Lynlee Pollis has been sentenced to 7 years in prison after a 2023 crash that killed SMU student Honor Wallace. Wallace was killed when Pollis ran a red light at the intersection of Monticello Avenue and North Central Expressway on September 24, 2023. Pollis will have to serve ten years of probation, with 15 days in jail each year specifically surrounding the birthday of her victims, the date of the crash and her own birthday.



A Dallas woman was sentenced to 7 years in prison Wednesday for the 2023 death of an SMU student.

What we know:

Lynee Pollis, 30, was reportedly sentenced Wednesday after being convicted of intoxication manslaughter and assault.

Pollis will also have to serve ten years of probation, with 15 days in jail each year specifically surrounding the birthday of her victims, the date of the crash and her own birthday.

Lynlee Pollis (Source: Dallas Jail)

The backstory:

On Sept. 24, 2023, 27-year-old Lynlee Pollis ran a red light and crashed into another vehicle, killing Honor Elizabeth Wallace.

A passenger in Wallace's car broke her collarbone in the crash. Pollis received only minor injuries.

According to an arrest warrant affidavit obtained by FOX 4, Pollis told police she was heading home with her husky from Mutts Canine Cantina, a dog park and bar in Dallas’ West Village.

Pollis admitted she drank a margarita infused with tequila shots and took medication for her ADHD. During an interview at the hospital, detectives noticed Pollis had glassy eyes, slurred speech, and smelled of alcohol.

Testing after the crash revealed Pollis had a blood alcohol concentration of .294, which is nearly four times the legal limit. Pollis reportedly admitted to police that she ran the red light.

Pollis was found guilty of intoxication manslaughter and intoxication assault on Oct. 12.

SMU Student Honor Wallace

Honor Wallace (Courtesy: Southern Methodist University)

Dig deeper:

Wallace was a sophomore from Grosse Pointe, Michigan. She was pursuing degrees in English and Spanish at SMU.

She was 19-years-old.