Driver killed after overnight crash on I-30 in Dallas

Part of I-30 was shut down for hours overnight Friday as Dallas County Sheriff's Office deputies investigated a crash that killed a man.

Deputies said the crash happened at about 11 p.m., as a car was traveling along I-30, near US 80 in the Pleasant Grove area of Dallas.

The driver lost control of the vehicle and it left the roadway, before rolling over several times and crashing into a concrete pillar in the grassy area between I-30 and US 80.

Fire crews said the driver, who has not yet been identified, died at the scene.

The investigation into what caused the crash is ongoing.