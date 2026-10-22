Driver arrested after 100 mph chase ends in East Dallas shed

A driver is behind bars after a 45-minute chase that reached speeds over 100 mph and ended with a standoff in an East Dallas shed.

What we know:

Seagoville police say a Ford Mustang was traveling at over 100 mph along westbound U.S. Highway 175 at 1:28 a.m. Thursday.

Officers attempted a traffic stop, but the driver sped away, sparking a 45-minute chase.

The suspect drove into South Dallas before traveling through Pleasant Grove and into East Dallas, police said.

Police say the car was running on three tires and one heavily worn wheel before the driver crossed a grassy area and crashed into a fence.

Police say the suspect ran into a backyard at 4600 Garland Ave. and hid inside a shed.

Officers asked the suspect to surrender multiple times, but he attempted to barricade the door, officials said. Dallas Police officers then fired pepper ball rounds into the shed, forcing the suspect to come out.

Officers arrested the suspect at the scene.

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What we don't know:

Police have not released the identity of the suspect.