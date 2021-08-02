DPS boasts largest graduating class of new recruits

article

Watch your speed because more fresh and eager state troopers are hitting the roads soon.

The Texas Department of Public Safety said 145 new recruits recently graduated, the biggest class in DPS academy history.

The youngest rookie is 21 and the oldest is 50. There are also 21 women, which is another record.

The new troopers will be posted across the state and will report to duty where they are assigned in three weeks.

Advertisement

Starting pay for state troopers is $60,000 but they get a $12,000 bump after one year.