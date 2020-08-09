Dozens of firefighters needed to put out fire at Dallas vacant building

article

It took close to 70 Dallas firefighters to put out a fire at a vacant building in the Bishop Arts District.

Crews responded to a two-story building on North Beckley Avenue, near Zang Boulevard, just before 9 a.m. Sunday morning.

Firefighters said it was smoldering within the floor and walls throughout the building, making it hard to see.

Fire crews have not determined how the fire started.

The building was vacant, and the owners were planning to renovate it.