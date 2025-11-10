DFW TSA wait times for November 10, 2025
DALLAS - North Texas travelers are dealing with increased air travel anxiety because of a Federal Aviation Administration mandate to airlines to decrease their flight schedules at 40 of the nation’s busiest airports.
DFW International Airport and Dallas Love Field are both on the list and have both experienced cancellations and delays.
Air Travel Anxiety
What they're saying:
Many travelers were glued to their phones on Monday, refreshing their airline apps and checking their flight status.
"I was not nearly as worried as my husband was. I crossed my fingers and hoped for the best. He watched the phone constantly," said Tania Raynert, who was traveling through Love Field.
Shawn Hills and Shannon McGae were among the casualties.
"I was checking to see, ‘Oh is it delayed?’ Is it going to be delayed because I heard about all of the delays? And then checked our bags and got a text right away – canceled flight," Hill said.
"We were like walking by you, and it's a flight cancelled text. Crazy," added McGae. "I thought it would happen sooner if they were going to change our flight or cancel it because the flight leaves in 1.5 hours. So I don't see why we had to get here to find that out."
Check TSA Wait Times
Travelers can check wait times by visiting the links below, or checking on the MY TSA App, or visiting your airport's website. However, officials warn that the times are estimates and actual security lines may be longer than shown.
- Dallas/Fort Worth International (DFW)
- Houston George Bush Intercontinental (IAH)
- Austin-Bergstrom International (AUS)
- Dallas Love Field (DAL)
- Houston Hobby (HOU)
- San Antonio International (SAT)
- El Paso International (ELP)
- Amarillo (AMA)
- Midland International (MAF)
- McAllen International
- Lubbock Preston Smith International Airport (LBB)
Check Your Flight Status
Travelers can check for flight delays by going to the airport's website. We have provided a few below.
- Dallas/Fort Worth International (DFW)
- Houston George Bush Intercontinental (IAH)
- Austin-Bergstrom International (AUS)
- Dallas Love Field (DAL)
- Houston Hobby (HOU)
- San Antonio International (SAT)
- El Paso International (ELP)
- Amarillo (AMA)
- Midland International (MAF)
- McAllen International
- Lubbock Preston Smith International Airport (LBB)
Furloughed Federal Workers
What's new:
On Monday, the president of the National Air Traffic Controllers Association spoke candidly about the effect of the government shutdown on his workers and the traveling public.
"When the most disciplined safety workforce in America is forced to think about survival instead of public safety, this is the cost," said Nick Daniels, the NATCA president.
He was joined by one air traffic control union member who described what her family is going through.
"Yesterday, my kids asked me how long we could stay in our house. Having to answer that question was heartbreaking, but it’s not just us that’s dealing with that, that stress. It’s that uncertainty. That fear is being felt among thousands of air traffic control families across the nation," said Amy, an air traffic controller.
"These are real people. They’re real Americans, and they are facing real problems. They deserve better and they absolutely deserve their pay," Daniels said.
What they're saying:
President Donald Trump posted on social media that he wants to give a $10,000 bonus to air traffic controllers who’ve stayed on the job every day and dock the pay of those who didn’t.
The head of the union believes the workers are being used as political pawns.
The Source: FOX 4's Alex Boyer gathered information for this story by talking to travelers at the North Texas airports.