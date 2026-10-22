DFW Airport opens new Terminal A gates for American Airlines

The Brief DFW Airport has opened the first four gates of its new Terminal A expansion for American Airlines. The 140,000-square-foot addition adds new food options, updated restrooms, wider thoroughfares, taller ceilings, and upgraded lounge spaces. The exact opening date for the remaining six gates has not been announced, though they are expected by winter.



Travelers flying through Dallas Fort Worth International Airport can now use the newly opened Terminal A Pier Expansion.

What we know:

Airport officials opened gates A10, A11, A13, and A15.

American Airlines, which solely operates the new terminal space, began flying out of the gates last week. The airline expects to serve more than 200 departures from the terminal on peak days.

The 140,000-square-foot expansion adds new food options, updated restrooms, wider thoroughfares, taller ceilings, and upgraded lounge spaces.

What we don't know:

Officials have not announced the exact opening dates for the remaining six gates, though they expect the full pier expansion to open in time for the upcoming winter holiday travel season.

Big picture view:

The expansion is part of a multi-year plan. Once complete, the Terminal A Pier Expansion will feature 10 brand-new gates, which includes five rebuilt gates and five new gates.

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