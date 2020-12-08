Denton County investigating why it was left off COVID-19 vaccine distribution list

Denton County reported 560 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, its second-highest daily case number since the start of the pandemic.

County officials say they are still investigating why none of the hospitals in the county were included on that initial distribution list, but they anticipate the county will still be getting vaccines possibly from other hospitals.

There is reassurance from Denton County officials despite not one of the county’s five major hospitals being included on the state’s initial vaccine distribution list released last week.

“The hospitals are part of systems. My understanding is those systems in some instances ordered vaccine for all the system hospitals,” explained Denton County Health Director Dr. Matt Richardson.

Denton County officials say 70 private providers have registered to distribute the vaccine within the county.

“It may not be coming directly to Denton County. It does not mean that Denton County is excluded,” said Denton County Judge Andy Eads. “It wouldn’t land here first, but it will be distributed in Denton County.”

But county officials are still investigating and working with Congress members and asking the state why Denton County hospitals were left off the list.

“We were surprised. Denton County Public Health is not in charge of the vaccine allocation for county hospitals,” Dr. Richardson said. “We’ve asked the question of our state and federal partners on why the county hospitals didn’t get the vaccine allocated as other counties did, and we don’t have any answers.”

With cases rising across all age groups, the county is starting to see the results from Thanksgiving week.

As of Tuesday, Denton County was down to just six available ICU beds.

“We’re seeing what the country is seeing. We’re seeing what Texas is seeing. We’re seeing what the metroplex is seeing,” Dr. Richardson said. “Denton County continues to have rampant COVID-19 infection. Our hospitals are being negatively impacted. Our ICU beds are compromised.”

The state has said the first round of vaccines should be delivered to Texas starting next week.