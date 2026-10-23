Democrats, Republicans vie to win over Texas' 6.7 million Latino voters ahead of midterms

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The Brief Recent polling shows Donald Trump’s 2024 gains among Texas’s 6.7 million eligible Latino voters are weakening due to rising economic concerns and aggressive immigration enforcement. While discontent with conservative policies gives Democrats a fresh opening, both parties are fiercely competing in the midterm stretch to win over disillusioned voters. It remains unclear whether this growing voter dissatisfaction will translate directly into Democratic wins in key races, such as the contests for governor and U.S. Senate.



Recent polling has shown the gains made by President Donald Trump in 2024 among Texas Latino voters are slipping.

Concerns about the economy and immigration enforcement are giving Democrats an opening.

Winning their attention is one thing. Winning their confidence is another. And in this final stretch, candidates in both parties are trying to do both.

Only California has more Latino voters

By the numbers:

Texas has about 6.7 million Latinos eligible to vote in the midterms. Only California has more.

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Both parties fiercely competing

Dig deeper:

Historically, Democrats have held the advantage with that segment of the electorate.

Conservative views on issues like abortion have given Republicans common ground with Hispanic voters. In 2024, affordability concerns and border security helped Donald Trump expand his Texas victory – flipping longtime Democratic strongholds in South Texas.

"Latino voters are looking at who is going to deliver for them; deliver on health care; on education; on cost of living; on helping them provide for families," said Eric Holguin, who directs Texas efforts for UnidosUS, the nation's largest, nonpartisan Hispanic civil rights group.

Republican gains may be weakening

What they're saying:

Holguin says the party that promised to ease their burdens has instead left some families feeling squeezed and targeted. And that disillusionment could very well be enough to loosen political ties.

"It's not just bread and eggs and gas. It's ICE enforcement and that's deeply personal to families who are getting torn apart," Holguin said. "They're starting to feel visceral, they're having this visceral reaction to what's happening in their community."

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Impact on midterms has yet to be seen

Big picture view:

Analysts say discontent could follow Republicans down into ballot races, including the contests for governor and U.S. Senate.

"The president may not be on the ballot, but his policies definitely are on the ballot," Holguin said.

Discontent doesn’t guarantee Democrats a vote. This cycle will test who can keep their trust, and who can win it back.