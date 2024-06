Image 1 of 5 ▼

Four people were injured in a shooting in Deep Ellum on Sunday morning.

Dallas police say patrol officers heard shots near Elm and N. Crowdus streets around 3 a.m.

Four victims, ages 17, 26, 28 and 35, were taken to the hospital.

Police say the 17-year-old was last listed in critical condition.

The other three are said to be stable.

No arrests have been announced.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.