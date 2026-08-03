Dallas Zoo announces birth of baby African elephant
DALLAS - The elephant herd at the Dallas Zoo has a new member of the family.
Elephant born at Dallas Zoo
What we know:
The Dallas Zoo announced that a male African elephant was born on July 26 to mother Mlilo.
Mlilo gave birth after a 21-month pregnancy, the Zoo announced on social media.
The baby weighed 230 pounds at birth and was welcomed to its herd by several other elephants at the Dallas Zoo, including Okubili, the calf's older brother.
What we don't know:
The calf has not yet been named. The Dallas Zoo says its team is working to give the calf "a perfect name."
What's next:
The Dallas Zoo says it will reveal the public debut of the new elephant calf at a later date.
The Source: Information in this story comes from the Dallas Zoo.