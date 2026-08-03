Dallas Zoo announces birth of baby African elephant

The Brief The Dallas Zoo revealed the birth of a male African elephant born on July 26 to the public on Monday. The yet-to-be-named baby was born after a 21-month pregnancy from his mother, Mlilo, and weighed 230 pounds at birth. The Dallas Zoo says on social media it will reveal the calf's future habitat and public debut at a later date.



The elephant herd at the Dallas Zoo has a new member of the family.

Elephant born at Dallas Zoo

What we know:

The Dallas Zoo announced that a male African elephant was born on July 26 to mother Mlilo.

Mlilo gave birth after a 21-month pregnancy, the Zoo announced on social media.

The baby weighed 230 pounds at birth and was welcomed to its herd by several other elephants at the Dallas Zoo, including Okubili, the calf's older brother.

What we don't know:

The calf has not yet been named. The Dallas Zoo says its team is working to give the calf "a perfect name."

What's next:

The Dallas Zoo says it will reveal the public debut of the new elephant calf at a later date.