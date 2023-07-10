Dallas reports first case of West Nile Virus

Dallas County Health and Human Services (DCHHS) is reporting the first 2023 human West Nile Virus (WNV) case in the county. DCHHS said the patient is a male from Dallas and he was diagnosed with West Nile Neuroinvasive Disease. The patient's personal information will not be released for confidentiality and privacy reasons.

"We are reporting the first human case of West Nile Virus of the 2023 season. WNV is transmitted to humans by the bite of an infected mosquito, and people should be careful when going outside to enjoy outdoor activities," said DCHHS Director Dr. Philip Huang.

How do you get West Nile Virus

People get the West Nile Virus from bites from infected mosquitoes. Mosquitoes get the virus from feeding on infected birds.

How to avoid West Nile Virus

Dr. Huang said to use the 4 Ds to avoid being bitten. The 4 Ds are:

Deet: Make sure you use insect spray with DEET or different EPA-approved repellents when outdoors.

Dress: Loose fitting, long, and lighter colored clothes will help prevent mosquito bites when outside.

Drain: Mosquitoes can lay eggs in standing water. The DCHHS recommends you treat or drain any standing water at your home or job.

Dawn to Dusk: Avoid going outdoors when mosquitoes are highly active.

Signs of West Nike Virus in humans

Severe symptoms of West Nile Virus include neurologic complications like encephalitis. Other more mild symptoms are muscle aches, headaches and fever.

West Nile Virus Vaccine?

There is no treatment or vaccine for the disease.

For additional information visit the DCHHS website. https://www.dallascounty.org/departments/dchhs/westnile.php