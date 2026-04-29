LIVE Dallas weather: More storms and flood risks expected as tornado cleanup begins in Mineral Wells

The Brief North Texas remains under a weather alert as cleanup efforts begin for the extensive tornado damage confirmed near Mineral Wells. While the immediate severe threat has decreased, additional disturbances are expected to bring more rain and potential flooding to the DFW area through the end of the workweek. Residents are encouraged to monitor local updates as cooler temperatures and unsettled conditions persist until a predicted clearing this weekend.



North Texas is not out of the woods yet as a series of weather disturbances is expected to persist through the workweek. The forecast follows a destructive Tuesday that saw extensive storm damage and a confirmed tornado near the DFW Metroplex.

North Texas Weather Forecast: Wednesday Storm Risks

A weak disturbance will maintain showers and isolated thunderstorms throughout Wednesday. While the severe weather threat remains low, the highest storm coverage is expected south and east of the Metroplex. These storms may bring small hail, frequent lightning, and locally heavy rainfall.

While activity is possible at any point during the day, the highest likelihood for the Metroplex will be Wednesday afternoon. Temperatures will remain mild, ranging from the 60s to mid-70s.

DFW 7-Day Forecast: Heavy Rain and Flood Warnings

The wet pattern continues into the late week as another round of widespread showers and non-severe storms arrives Thursday. By Friday, a final round of heavy rain is expected to increase the regional flood threat. Total rainfall accumulations are expected to reach between 1 and 3 inches by Friday night.

North Texas will finally dry out Saturday, though cooler-than-normal temperatures will persist through Sunday.

Mineral Wells Tornado Damage

The National Weather Service confirmed a tornado touched down along U.S. Highway 180, approximately three miles east of Mineral Wells, at 5:10 p.m. Tuesday. City officials reported a large area of structural damage, with several buildings completely destroyed. The damage path appeared to begin on the northeast side of the Country Club Estates community and traveled southeast toward the National Vietnam War Museum, a distance of nearly three miles.

Image 1 of 6 ▼ Mineral Wells tornado damage

Two people were transported to area hospitals for treatment, while several others were treated on-site for minor injuries. As of Wednesday morning, no fatalities have been reported from the Mineral Wells storm.

Emergency Shelters

For those displaced by the weather, a shelter has been established in the Mineral Wells High School cafeteria, where representatives from the American Red Cross are providing assistance.

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Parker and Wise County Storm Updates: Tornado Fatalities Identified

The Mineral Wells tornado is the third to strike the region since the weekend. Authorities have identified two victims killed during Saturday’s storms in Parker and Wise counties. In Wise County, 51-year-old Juan Madrid died when an EF-2 tornado destroyed his family’s mobile home in Runaway Bay. His wife and two adult children remain hospitalized in Dallas with serious injuries.

In Parker County, the family of Kathleen Lietzke confirmed she was killed when a tornado struck Springtown. Her family described her as a "doer" who was deeply devoted to her family. Due to the ongoing recovery efforts and widespread power outages, Springtown ISD schools remain closed Wednesday.

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