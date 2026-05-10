Dallas weather: Large hail, dangerous winds, and flash flooding possible

The Brief A powerful cold front will bring severe thunderstorms to North and Central Texas on Sunday, peaking in intensity during the afternoon and evening. The primary threats include baseball-sized hail, damaging wind gusts exceeding 70 mph, and the potential for isolated flash flooding. We're still monitoring the cold front's exact position, which will determine precisely where the most intense storms will form.



A powerful cold front sweeping across North and Central Texas on Sunday is expected to trigger a wave of severe thunderstorms capable of producing large hail, dangerous winds, and isolated flash flooding.

11 a.m. update

Severe weather in North Texas

Timeline:

The National Weather Service in Fort Worth warned that while showers and storms will begin developing Sunday morning, the risk of severe weather will peak during the afternoon and evening hours as the front advances southward.

We are tracking two distinct phases of the storm system. Initial storms are expected to be "discrete," or individual cells, which carry a high risk of large hail exceeding 2 inches in diameter. As the evening progresses, these individual storms are forecast to merge into a large cluster or broken line.

Once the storms consolidate, the primary threat will shift toward damaging straight-line winds. Forecasters warned that wind gusts could exceed 70 to 75 mph, speeds capable of downing trees, damaging roofs, and causing power outages.

In addition to the wind and hail threats, the system is expected to dump significant amounts of water. While most areas will see standard rainfall, there is a 10% to 15% chance that some locations could receive up to 4 inches of rain. Isolated flash flooding can happen over these locations.

Live Radar

We are watching how morning activity near the Red River might influence the speed of the cold front. The exact position of that front will be the primary factor in determining where the most intense storms initiate.

Residents are encouraged to monitor local forecasts and have multiple ways to receive weather warnings throughout the evening.

7-Day Forecast