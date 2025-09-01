Dallas Weather: Will it rain on Labor Day?

The Brief Labor Day will be muggy with a 30-40% chance of rain, especially in the morning. Some areas could get up to 1 inch of rain, but the storms are not expected to be severe. Highs will be in the 80s for the first day of meteorological fall.



High humidity and scattered showers are in the forecast for North Texas this Labor Day.

Labor Day Forecast

According to the FOX 4 Weather team, Monday will continue to be very muggy and humid, with a fair amount of clouds that could result in heavy rain in some areas.

The scattered showers and storms will likely develop in the morning from Interstate 35 and areas east. While the overall coverage will end up being about 30-40%, some areas could pick up an inch or more.

No severe weather is expected, though. Lightning will be the biggest risk.

Temperatures will stay in the 80s for the first day of meteorological fall.

Live Radar

Tuesday Forecast

Tuesday should see more sun to push temps closer to 90, which is still below the average of 92. However, a weak front dropping during the afternoon may squeeze a few showers and storms out of the air. The coverage is about 20%.

7-Day Forecast