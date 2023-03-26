Expand / Collapse search

2 men shot outside Dallas strip club

By
Published 
Far Northeast Dallas
FOX 4
article

DALLAS - Police are investigating a shooting outside a Dallas strip club that sent two men to a hospital early Sunday morning.

The shooting happened at about 1 a.m., at a club in the 10600 block of Plano Road.

Investigators found that a group was arguing with other people while being escorted out of the club.

That’s when someone in a vehicle fired shots, hitting two men, who were taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Featured

Man kicked out of Dallas strip club shot after driving at security guards, police say
article

Man kicked out of Dallas strip club shot after driving at security guards, police say

A man who was kicked out of a Dallas strip club early Sunday morning was shot by security guards after police said he drove his vehicle at the guards.

The shooter fled before officers arrived.

No further details have been released as police continue their investigation.