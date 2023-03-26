2 men shot outside Dallas strip club

article

Police are investigating a shooting outside a Dallas strip club that sent two men to a hospital early Sunday morning.

The shooting happened at about 1 a.m., at a club in the 10600 block of Plano Road.

Investigators found that a group was arguing with other people while being escorted out of the club.

That’s when someone in a vehicle fired shots, hitting two men, who were taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The shooter fled before officers arrived.

No further details have been released as police continue their investigation.