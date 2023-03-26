2 men shot outside Dallas strip club
article
DALLAS - Police are investigating a shooting outside a Dallas strip club that sent two men to a hospital early Sunday morning.
The shooting happened at about 1 a.m., at a club in the 10600 block of Plano Road.
Investigators found that a group was arguing with other people while being escorted out of the club.
That’s when someone in a vehicle fired shots, hitting two men, who were taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
The shooter fled before officers arrived.
No further details have been released as police continue their investigation.