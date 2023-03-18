Suspect in custody after standoff with Dallas police
DALLAS - Dallas police said they took a person into custody after a standoff Saturday afternoon.
This incident started just before 3 p.m., in the 6000 block of Skillman Street.
Very little information has been released at this time, but police said this was a barricaded person, and SWAT was called to the scene.
They added that a person was taken into custody and then to a hospital for evaluation.
There were no injuries reported.
No further details have been released as police continue their investigation.