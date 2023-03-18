Expand / Collapse search

Suspect in custody after standoff with Dallas police

Far Northeast Dallas
DALLAS - Dallas police said they took a person into custody after a standoff Saturday afternoon.

This incident started just before 3 p.m., in the 6000 block of Skillman Street.

Very little information has been released at this time, but police said this was a barricaded person, and SWAT was called to the scene.

They added that a person was taken into custody and then to a hospital for evaluation.

There were no injuries reported.

No further details have been released as police continue their investigation.