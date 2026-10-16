Dallas police release bodycam video of deadly officer-involved shooting

The Brief Dallas police released bodycam video Friday of a officer-involved shooting that turned deadly earlier this week. Police say Raul Casas killed himself while officers were trying to arrest him. Casas was shot by officers before he killed himself after pointing a gun at the officers, police say.



Bodycam video has been released from a deadly encounter with Dallas police at a motel earlier this week.

What we know:

Police said at a news conference Friday that the shooting happened while officers were attempting to arrest 41-year-old Raul Casas at a motel along I-35E in southern Dallas on Wednesday.

According to investigators, Casas was wanted on several felony warrants connected to domestic violence, drug and evading arrest charges. Officers spotted Casas driving in the area earlier in the day, but lost him.

Dallas Police Chief Daniel Comeaux said the officers used Flock camera technology to track down the vehicle Casas was seen driving. They tracked him to the motel and ordered him to exit a room he was seen going into with another person.

Raul Casas is seen in a mugshot distributed by Dallas police on Oct. 16, 2026. (Dallas Police Department / FOX 4)

What they're saying:

According to police, Casas exited the room and pointed a long gun at officers who shot him after ordering him to drop the gun.

"Casas fell and dropped a handgun," said Dallas police Maj. Bobbie Epperson, of the department's Crimes Against Persons Division. "He then picked it up while Officer Smith continued ordering him to drop the weapon. Seconds later, Casas shot himself."

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Comeaux said the case is still under investigation.

By the numbers:

This was the 11th officer-involved shooting for the Dallas Police Department this year.