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Dallas police investigate early morning accident after train strikes pedestrian

By
FOX Local
South Dallas
Published November 8, 2026 2:16 PM CST
Published November 8, 2026 2:16 PM CST

The Brief

    • A male pedestrian was hospitalized early Sunday after being struck by a train in Dallas.
    • Officers and Dallas Fire-Rescue responded to the incident around 4:42 a.m. along Military Parkway.
    • The victim's condition has not been released as police continue their investigation.

DALLAS - A pedestrian was hospitalized early Sunday morning after being struck by a train in Dallas, authorities said.

Pedestrian hit by train

What we know:

Dallas Police officers responded to a major accident call at 4:42 a.m. in the 4900 block of Military Parkway.

A preliminary investigation determined a man was struck by a train, according to police. Dallas Fire-Rescue took him to a local hospital. His condition was not immediately known.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.

The Source: Information in this article is from the Dallas Police Department.

South Dallas