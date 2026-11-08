Dallas police investigate early morning accident after train strikes pedestrian

The Brief A male pedestrian was hospitalized early Sunday after being struck by a train in Dallas. Officers and Dallas Fire-Rescue responded to the incident around 4:42 a.m. along Military Parkway. The victim's condition has not been released as police continue their investigation.



A pedestrian was hospitalized early Sunday morning after being struck by a train in Dallas, authorities said.

Pedestrian hit by train

What we know:

Dallas Police officers responded to a major accident call at 4:42 a.m. in the 4900 block of Military Parkway.

A preliminary investigation determined a man was struck by a train, according to police. Dallas Fire-Rescue took him to a local hospital. His condition was not immediately known.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.