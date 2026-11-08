Dallas police investigate early morning accident after train strikes pedestrian
DALLAS - A pedestrian was hospitalized early Sunday morning after being struck by a train in Dallas, authorities said.
Pedestrian hit by train
What we know:
Dallas Police officers responded to a major accident call at 4:42 a.m. in the 4900 block of Military Parkway.
A preliminary investigation determined a man was struck by a train, according to police. Dallas Fire-Rescue took him to a local hospital. His condition was not immediately known.
Police said the investigation is ongoing.
The Source: Information in this article is from the Dallas Police Department.