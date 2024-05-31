Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
until MON 5:48 AM CDT, Navarro County
14
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Navarro County, Freestone County, Henderson County, Anderson County, Anderson County, Anderson County
River Flood Warning
from FRI 12:21 PM CDT until SAT 8:19 AM CDT, Bosque County
River Flood Warning
from FRI 6:30 AM CDT until SAT 10:30 AM CDT, Comanche County
River Flood Warning
from FRI 12:24 PM CDT until SAT 3:00 PM CDT, Comanche County
River Flood Warning
from FRI 2:39 PM CDT until SUN 10:41 PM CDT, Kaufman County, Ellis County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 9:45 PM CDT, Dallas County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 2:17 AM CDT, Tarrant County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 9:52 PM CDT, Hunt County, Rockwall County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 1:45 PM CDT, Hunt County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 5:00 PM CDT, Collin County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 3:00 PM CDT, Denton County
River Flood Warning
from FRI 2:39 PM CDT until SAT 9:24 AM CDT, Wise County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 3:00 AM CDT, Red River County

Dallas North Tollway closure to go into effect this weekend

By
Published  May 31, 2024 12:20pm CDT
Traffic
FOX 4

Dallas North Tollway closure this weekend

FOX 4's Chip Waggoner talks about the closure on the Dallas North Tollway this weekend.

DALLAS - Part of the Dallas North Tollway will close this weekend to allow crews do some repairs.

The NTTA is repairing the overpass at Meaders Lane.

To do so, they will close all lanes of the southbound DNT from I-635 to Walnut Hill.

The east and westbound I-635 to southbound DNT will also be closed.

TRAFFIC CONDITIONS

Meaders Lane will also be closed over the DNT.

The closures will go into effect at 10 p.m. on Friday, May 31 through Monday, June 3 at 5 a.m.

Message boards will be up in the area to remind people of the closures.