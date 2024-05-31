Dallas North Tollway closure to go into effect this weekend

Part of the Dallas North Tollway will close this weekend to allow crews do some repairs.

The NTTA is repairing the overpass at Meaders Lane.

To do so, they will close all lanes of the southbound DNT from I-635 to Walnut Hill.

The east and westbound I-635 to southbound DNT will also be closed.

TRAFFIC CONDITIONS

Meaders Lane will also be closed over the DNT.

The closures will go into effect at 10 p.m. on Friday, May 31 through Monday, June 3 at 5 a.m.

Message boards will be up in the area to remind people of the closures.