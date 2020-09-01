Dallas man accused of killing family for being ‘too loud’ gets $3 million bond

article

A $3 million bond has been set for the Dallas man charged with killing his family because he said they were “too loud.”

James Manning is charged with capital murder after police said he called 911 on Monday morning and admitted to killing his wife and her two teenage sons.

The three people were shot at an apartment complex off of John West Road in Far East Dallas.

The arrest affidavit says Manning and his wife were arguing before the shootings.

The document quotes Manning as saying he had a headache and that his wife and the children were being too loud.

It also says he waited an hour after the killings to call 911.

