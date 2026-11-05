Dallas ISD considers closing six campuses amid $100 million budget shortfall
DALLAS - Dallas ISD trustees will meet Thursday afternoon to discuss closing six campuses as the district faces a budget shortfall of more than $100 million.
Dallas ISD faces massive budget gap
What we know:
The district faces a budget deficit of more than $100 million for the current school year.
If the closures are approved, they would take effect for the 2027-28 school year.
The last time Dallas ISD closed campuses to save money was 2012.
Trustees will meet at 3:45 p.m. Thursday at the Turney Leonard Governance and Training Center.
Dallas ISD
Dig deeper:
The six schools considered for closure include:
- Joseph J. Rhoads Learning Center
- N.W. Harllee Early Childhood Center
- Arlington Park Early Childhood Center
- Ignacio Zaragoza Elementary
- Harrell Budd Elementary
- Boude Storey Middle School
Three of those campuses are early learning centers.
The Source: The information in this article comes from Dallas ISD and previous FOX 4 reporting.