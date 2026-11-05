Dallas ISD considers closing six campuses amid $100 million budget shortfall

The Brief Dallas ISD trustees will meet Thursday to discuss closing six campuses to address a budget deficit of more than $100 million. Three of the proposed closures are early childhood centers. The district last closed schools to save money in 2012.



Dallas ISD trustees will meet Thursday afternoon to discuss closing six campuses as the district faces a budget shortfall of more than $100 million.

Dallas ISD faces massive budget gap

What we know:

The district faces a budget deficit of more than $100 million for the current school year.

If the closures are approved, they would take effect for the 2027-28 school year.

The last time Dallas ISD closed campuses to save money was 2012.

Trustees will meet at 3:45 p.m. Thursday at the Turney Leonard Governance and Training Center.

Dallas ISD

Dig deeper:

The six schools considered for closure include:

Joseph J. Rhoads Learning Center

N.W. Harllee Early Childhood Center

Arlington Park Early Childhood Center

Ignacio Zaragoza Elementary

Harrell Budd Elementary

Boude Storey Middle School

Three of those campuses are early learning centers.