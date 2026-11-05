Expand / Collapse search

Dallas ISD considers closing six campuses amid $100 million budget shortfall

By
FOX 4
Dallas ISD
Published November 5, 2026 11:29 AM CST
Published November 5, 2026 11:29 AM CST
Dallas ISD to discuss 6 campus closures
Dallas ISD to discuss 6 campus closures

Dallas ISD to discuss 6 campus closures

Dallas ISD trustees will meet today to discuss the possible closures of 6 campuses. 

The Brief

    • Dallas ISD trustees will meet Thursday to discuss closing six campuses to address a budget deficit of more than $100 million.
    • Three of the proposed closures are early childhood centers.
    • The district last closed schools to save money in 2012.

DALLAS - Dallas ISD trustees will meet Thursday afternoon to discuss closing six campuses as the district faces a budget shortfall of more than $100 million.

Dallas ISD faces massive budget gap

What we know:

The district faces a budget deficit of more than $100 million for the current school year. 

If the closures are approved, they would take effect for the 2027-28 school year. 

The last time Dallas ISD closed campuses to save money was 2012. 

Trustees will meet at 3:45 p.m. Thursday at the Turney Leonard Governance and Training Center. 

Dallas ISD

Dig deeper:

The six schools considered for closure include:

  • Joseph J. Rhoads Learning Center 
  • N.W. Harllee Early Childhood Center
  • Arlington Park Early Childhood Center
  • Ignacio Zaragoza Elementary
  • Harrell Budd Elementary
  • Boude Storey Middle School 

Three of those campuses are early learning centers. 

The Source: The information in this article comes from Dallas ISD and previous FOX 4 reporting. 

Dallas ISDDallasTexas