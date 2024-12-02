No one hurt after Dallas ISD school bus hit by vehicle

article

Two students were on board a Dallas ISD school bus when it was hit by another vehicle.

The crash happened on Northwest Highway and Sunland Street around 4 p.m.

Dallas ISD says the two students on the bus were not hurt,

Dallas Fire-Rescue says a total of four vehicles were involved in the crash but did not release specifics.

Video from SKY 4 appears to show the bus skidded off the roadway. The bus seemed to have damage to its middle set of tires, but it didn’t have any major exterior damage. It was being hooked up to a tow truck.

Two other vehicles still at the scene had damage to the front ends.

No injuries were reported.