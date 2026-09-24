Dallas ICE shooting: victim's wife remembers husband one year after shooting

The Brief Sept. 24 marks one year since a shooter killed two ICE detainees and injured a third at an ICE facility in Dallas. The shooter, 29-year-old Joshua Jahn, was found dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Anti-ICE messaging was found near his body. The widow of one of the detainees remembered her husband on the anniversary of his death with FOX 4's Peyton Yager.



It's been one year since a shooter killed two ICE detainees and injured a third before shooting himself. The widow of one of the detainees killed sat down with FOX 4's Peyton Yager to remember her husband.

Dallas ICE facility shooting

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The backstory:

On Sept. 24, 2025 at around 6:30 a.m., 29-year-old Joshua Jahn fired 17 shots at the Dallas ICE facility as detention vans were driving in with detainees.

Three detainees were shot, and two eventually died. Jahn was found dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Joshua Jahn

The detainees who died were later identified as 37-year-old Norlan Guzman Fuentes of El Salvador and Miguel Angel Garcia of Mexico.

Bullets with anti-ICE messaging were found near the shooter's body. Investigators believe Jahn was targeting ICE officers in the attack.

What they're saying:

"That has been the hardest part. Just them missing him."

Garcia left behind five children, including one who just turned one. Garcia's widow, Stephany Gauffeny, says the hardest part is seeing her children miss their father.

"And that's it. This is my life now. A newborn. Kids. House, and you just bought. And you just have to go on."

Stephany Gauffeny

Earlier this year, a mural was painted of Garcia and Guzman in Oak Cliff. Gauffeny frequently visits the mural, along with her husband's grave.

"There is no way that we can ever forget what happened."

What's next:

Gauffney tells Yager she's still waiting for her husband's full autopsy. She's been told it is still under federal investigation.

ICE has not publicly released any investigative findings from the shooting.