Dallas house fire leaves 2 critically injured
article
DALLAS - Two people were critically injured in a house fire in Dallas overnight.
What we know:
The fire started around 10 p.m. on Thursday in the 6600 block of Starkey Street.
By the time Dallas Fire-Rescue firefighters arrived, intense flames were shooting out of the one-story home.
As firefighters battled the fire, they rescued two people from the home.
Both were taken to the hospital in critical condition.
What we don't know:
Investigators are still working to determine the cause of the fire.
The Source: The information in this story comes from Dallas firefighters at the scene.