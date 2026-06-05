Dallas house fire leaves 2 critically injured

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The Brief Two people were rescued and are in critical condition following a house fire in Dallas overnight. Firefighters arrived to find intense flames shooting out of the one-story home on Starkey Street. The cause of the fire is currently unknown and remains under investigation.



Two people were critically injured in a house fire in Dallas overnight.

What we know:

The fire started around 10 p.m. on Thursday in the 6600 block of Starkey Street.

By the time Dallas Fire-Rescue firefighters arrived, intense flames were shooting out of the one-story home.

As firefighters battled the fire, they rescued two people from the home.

Both were taken to the hospital in critical condition.

What we don't know:

Investigators are still working to determine the cause of the fire.