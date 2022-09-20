Dallas-Fort Worth to receive $2M to reduce rape kit backlog

New funding from the U.S. Department of Justice will provide the Dallas-Fort Worth area more than $2 million to help reduce the national rape kit backlog.

Texas Senator John Cornyn announced the funding as a part of the Capacity Enhancement for Backlog Reduction Program.

The federal money was authorized by the Debbie Smith Act, which was signed into law in 2004 as a way to help local and state crime labs analyze DNA evidence from unsolved crimes and attempt to stop future backlogs.

"As long as rape kits sit untested, authorities are failing the victims and communities we’ve sworn to protect," said Sen. Cornyn. "I am proud to have authored three laws to help drive down our national backlog, and I’ll continue to do everything I can to ensure survivors receive the closure they deserve, and that justice is served."

Fund Recipients