Man found fatally shot outside Dallas home

Dallas police are investigating the fatal shooting of a 31-year-old man who was found outside a home early Sunday morning.

This was reported to police just before 1 a.m., when officers were called out to a welfare check in the 1700 block of Mentor Avenue.

Responding officer found 31-year-old Christopher Hawkins on the ground outside the home with a gunshot wound.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the SWAT Unit served a search warrant on the home, but no one was found inside.

No further details have been released as police continue to investigate.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Phillip Wheeler at 214-671-3686 or email phillip.wheeler@dallaspolice.gov.