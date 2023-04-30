Expand / Collapse search

Man found fatally shot in Dallas business parking lot

Southeast Oak Cliff
DALLAS - Dallas police are investigating the fatal shooting of a 38-year-old man who was found in a business parking lot Saturday night.

The shooting happened just after 7:30 p.m., when police were called out to the 1200 block of Red Bird Lane.

Responding officers found Clovis Dawayne Braxton with a gunshot wound.

He was taken to a hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Investigators said the shooter fled on foot north on University Hills Boulevard, toward Ledbetter Drive, and was wearing a black shirt and orange Nike shorts.

Anyone with information is asked to call Det. Thomas French at 214-671-3650 or email travis.french@dallaspolice.gov.