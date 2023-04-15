Expand / Collapse search

Dallas police investigating overnight fatal shooting

DALLAS - A man was found dead after a shooting in Dallas early Saturday morning.

Dallas police they said they got a call at about 2:15 a.m. for a shooting in the 1400 block of N. Riverfront Boulevard.

Responding officers found a man in the roadway with multiple gunshot wounds.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

No further details have been released at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call Det. Theodore Gross at 214-671-3143 or email theodore.gross@dallaspolice.gov.   