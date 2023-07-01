Man, infant killed in early morning crash in Dallas

article

A 25-year-old man and an infant were killed in a crash early Saturday morning in Dallas.

The wreck happened just after 2:30 a.m., in the 6400 block of Grand Avenue, near La Vista Drive.

Police said James Lee Bernard III was driving northbound at a high rate of speed with a 22-year-old woman in the passenger seat. The woman had an infant in her lap.

Featured article

Investigators said Bernard lost control of the car, hit the curb, then hit a tree.

Bernard was pronounced dead at the scene. The woman passenger was taken to a hospital in serious condition.

The infant was taken to a hospital, where the child died, police said.