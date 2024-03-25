Dallas County boy goes missing after chasing dog into woods

Dallas County law enforcement is looking for a 10-year-old boy who went missing on Monday night.

The Dallas County Sheriff's Office was called to the 1000 block of Wilson Road in an unincorporated part of Dallas County, near the Lancaster Airport.

The boy, named Max, was playing outside with his dog when the animal ran off into the woods.

Max chased the dog into a wooded area and has not been seen since.

Dallas County sheriff's deputies say he was last seen around 5:15 p.m.

Max is said to be 4'10" and was last seen wearing a blue sweater and dark blue jeans.

DSO says it has numerous units in the area searching for the boy along with DPS Air 1 and other agencies.