Sudden Dallas code enforcement could threaten restaurant music acts

The Brief Two Dallas bars say the city is forcing them to stop charging cover fees for live music. The city argues both businesses are classified as restaurants, not entertainment venues, under zoning rules. Owners warn the change threatens their ability to pay musicians and could shut down smaller live music acts.



Two popular night spots, both located in entertainment districts, are at odds with the City of Dallas.

They've been charging a cover fee to attendees for years in order to pay the bands. City Code Compliance suddenly told them to stop, leaving them in a financial pinch.

Dallas bars to stop charging covers

Reveler's Hall window sign

Guests visit Reveler's Hall, located in the Bishop Arts neighborhood of Dallas, to enjoy the live music. That may soon come to an end, after the city's Nighttime Enforcement Team recently paid them a visit.

Co-owner Jason Roberts says ever since the establishment opened six and a half years ago, they've charged a $6 music fee to customers coming to see bands. That amounts to about $20,000 per month. Roberts says it all goes to pay the musicians.

The city now tells him it's a code violation, and he must stop.

Reveler's Hall holds a certificate of occupancy for restaurant use, which, according to city code, prevents them from charging a music fee.

The Free Man interior

The owner of the Free Man Cajun Cafe, located in Deep Ellum, is facing a similar situation. They've been charging covers for five years, until the city recently ordered them to stop.

While the code is not new, neither Reveler's Hall nor the Free Man say it has been enforced previously.

'This model won't work'

What they're saying:

"We've been trying to figure out what can we do, because we can only go so long before this model won't work," Roberts said.

In a statement to FOX 4, the City of Dallas said in part:

"This enforcement action stemmed from observations that the Free Man, which holds a certificate of occupancy for restaurant use, was advertising and collecting a "music cover" fee."

"Because the Free Man is not permitted as a commercial amusement (inside) use, it cannot advertise, assess, or collect any fee directly tied to live entertainment or admission."

Featured article

The same Dallas code section applies to what's happening at Revelers Hall.

Myers has had to adjust since the enforcement.

"It is a big bottom-line dollar thing for us on the weekend when we've got a lot more expenses to pay, and we usually use that weekend money to pay for small acts on the small side. We've got two sides, the large and small. The small one, we're basically going to shut down, at least temporarily," Myers said.

What's next:

Both have been in contact with their council members about the situation.

The president of the Deep Ellum Foundation said they are also working with city staff to host a few meetings to discuss this topic and see if they can come up with solutions.