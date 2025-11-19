1 in 4 Dallas children faces food insecurity, study finds

The Brief A new Children’s Health study finds 1 in 4 Dallas children faces food insecurity. North Texas ranks third in the nation for child hunger, behind New York and Los Angeles. Experts cite rising costs and housing instability, urging more awareness and access to aid programs.



A new study by Children's Health found one in four Dallas children struggles with food insecurity.

According to the study, the number of kids experiencing food insecurity in North Texas went up in every county compared with 2019.

Dallas children and food insecurity

Feeding America ranked the Dallas-Fort Worth region third nationally for food insecurity after New York City and Los Angeles.

Experts say the challenge for many is that food insecurity is not a visible malady. According to Dr. Timothy Bray, director of the Institute for Urban Policy Research at UT Dallas, there are many people with one or more jobs who still battle food insecurity.

Another alarming number to come out in the report was that housing instability among kids rose dramatically in Dallas County, from 7,200 kids without permanent housing to 9,400, or about a 30 percent increase.

Food insecurity and health issues

Dallas food insecurity

What they're saying:

Bray says hunger can cause a multitude of health issues.

"Persistent levels of poverty can lead to toxic stress, where levels build up and aggravate how we handle stressors. We see shorter temper, kids who are angered and move on that anger," Bray said.

Bray says part of the issue is that many don't seem to know what help is out there.

"There are resources available, many don't know how to access them. Especially with high inflation, people who have not needed these resources may not realize they qualify or that they are out there," Bray said.

Bray says helping others is exactly what it will take to end child hunger.

"It is not normal for many of us to say, 'I need help, I don't know where our next meal is coming from,'" Bray said.

And it is not just any calories a kid needs. Bray says children need access to all major food groups.

"Giving the body the nutrition it needs to grow, thrive and prosper," Bray said.

Local sports heroes lend a hand

Dirk Nowitzki

With food banks facing major shortages, the Mark Cuban Heroes Basketball Center Team distributed about 800 food boxes in Dallas today.

Dirk Nowitzki has seen how much it's needed. He helped pass out gift cards for groceries.

"It's emotional. When I heard the first car lined up at 7 last night, I was able to meet the lady. She slept in her car. That's emotional. We live in the richest country in the world, and there are not enough basic needs to go around," Nowitzki said.

It is Nowitzki's sixth year to help distribute the meals, which he does alongside his kids.

"Oldest is 12. It is a day they are looking forward to come out in support. This is part of our legacy. We talk about it all the time. When Jess and I are long gone, we want them to continue to be good neighbors," Nowitzki said.