Person shot during carjacking in Dallas

Police said one person was critically injured after being shot during a carjacking in Dallas early Saturday morning.

This happened just after 2 a.m., in the 6000 block of Village Bend Drive.

Investigators found that two people went up to the victim’s vehicle and tried to rob them.

There was an argument, and one of the suspects shot the victim.

The victim and their passengers got out of the car. The suspects stole the vehicle and left the area.

The victim was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

Police said the victim’s vehicle was later found in the 5300 block of N. Central Expressway, but the suspects were not found.