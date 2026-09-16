Dallas apartment community demands action after a violent weekend

The Brief A 25-year-old man died, and multiple people were shot at an apartment complex off Highland Village Drive over the weekend. Longtime residents of the Southeast Oak Cliff complex, known locally as "The Pinks," are demanding action over ongoing gang violence and gunshots. Community leaders have met with Dallas police officers and apartment management to propose solutions, including 24-hour video surveillance.



A deadly mass shooting over the weekend is drawing renewed attention to a Dallas apartment community where neighbors say violent crime has been an ongoing issue for years.

Mass shooting at ‘The Pinks’

What we know:

Dallas police responded early Saturday morning to a shooting at an apartment complex located off Highland Village Drive in Southeast Oak Cliff.

Multiple people were shot during the incident, and a 25-year-old man died from his injuries. Visible damage at the scene included several bullet holes in the complex's walls and windows.

Related article

What we don't know:

At last check, no arrests have been made in the weekend shooting.

Authorities also have not released the identity of the 25-year-old victim or provided details on the conditions of the other individuals who were shot.

Residents push for neighborhood safety

Longtime residents know the complex by the nickname "The Pinks." They say violent crime at the complex is a constant problem that has worsened over time.

Neighbors and community leaders held a news conference on Wednesday to demand action following the weekend violence.

What they're saying:

Clara McDade, a community liaison who has lived in the neighborhood since 1963, spoke out about the impact of the property on the surrounding area.

"This one village here is causing too much chaos in our community," McDade said. "People who live in the community have great concerns about the crime that is taking place around this community."

McDade noted that gang violence is a major concern, stating that a single night does not go by where she does not hear nearby gunshots.

Subrina Brenham, a community activist whose business is located across the street from the complex, described how the crime directly affects her daily operations and safety.

"For the last 15 years I have heard gunshots after gunshots, fights after fights, crime after crime take place right here on this one property and it's a nuisance for our community," Brenham said. "I have had to dodge bullets many of times because I got to work 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. to be accessible to my working clients. Sometimes my clients are sitting at my desk getting work done and we have do duck inside the building because we hear gunshots. One day I may end up laying down in the parking lot."

What's next:

Residents are meeting with Dallas police officers who patrol the area to discuss safety measures. One proposed idea is setting up 24-hour video surveillance to help reduce violent crime.

Community leaders are also working directly with management at the apartment complex to determine additional steps.