Dallas Animal Services hopes Home to Home helps pets avoid shelter

Dallas Animal Services launched a new tool to get pets into homes without them ever passing through the shelter.

It's called Home to Home and the free platform links pet owners looking to remove a pet from their home with someone looking for a new pet.

The tool helps prevent shelter overcrowding by transitioning animals straight from their old home to their new one.

The single move also helps with anxiety for pets and pet parents.

DAS says even with the new platform it will always accept owner surrenders from Dallas residents.