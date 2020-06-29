Cuomo calls on Trump to sign executive order requiring face masks

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo called on President Donald Trump Monday to sign an executive order requiring all people to wear face coverings as the number of COVID-19 cases has increased in dozens of states.

"The president doesn't need to pass a piece of legislation, he doesn't have to call the Congress, just sign an executive order to wear a face mask," Cuomo said.

Speaking during a briefing in New York City, the governor slammed the president and the White House on the response to the pandemic.

"I hope everyone has had their coffee because it is time to wake up, America," said Cuomo. "The White House has been in denial of coronavirus from the get-go."

Thirty-two states have seen increases in COVID-19 cases and the prediction from at least one virus forecasting model is that the death toll will be increasing, too.

"First, they say it's because they are doing more testing and that's why the number of infections is going up. Not true. The number of hospitalizations is going up. People don't go into a hospital unless they are sick. That is a fact."

There are 853 people hospitalized with coronavirus across the state as of Monday. Eight new deaths were reported.