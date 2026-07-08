Crowley water main break leads to boil water notice

The Brief A major water main break on East Main Street caused dry taps and low pressure for Crowley residents until repairs were completed late Wednesday morning. A precautionary boil water notice is now in effect for all customers who receive a city water bill (nearly 8,000 households). Residents are advised to boil tap water or use bottled water until the city’s storage tanks are refilled and the water quality is deemed safe.



There is a boil water notice in place in Crowley because of a water main break that caused the water supply to residents to drop to critical levels.

What we know:

The problems began following a water main break along East Main Street.

City crews and private contractors worked overnight and on Wednesday morning to repair it.

Some residents were without water or had to deal with low water pressure until the repairs were completed just after 11 a.m.

Residents were also asked to conserve water and avoid things like washing their cars or watering their lawns.

What they're saying:

Homeowner Shelia Mitchell was affected for a short time.

"This morning, I woke up this morning and went to go turn on the water and there was no water," she said. "I actually made a phone call and the city of Crowley advised that the water main had broke. I was able to leave home and come back and I had water."

What's next:

The boil water notice was directed by the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality. It’s a precaution to avoid possible contamination as the city’s storage tanks are being refilled and have returned to normal.

It’s in effect until further notice and applies to anyone whose water bill comes from the city. That’s just under 8,000 customers.

Those customers can also drink or consume bottled water if they don’t want to boil their water.