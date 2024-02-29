Crews cleaning up hazardous material spill on I-635 in Garland

Crews are working to clear the scene of a hazardous material tanker accident in Garland.

It happened this morning on I-635 at the Jupiter Road exit.

Images from SKY 4 show the truck bursting through the wall on the right side of eastbound I-635.

The tanker is said to be hauling methanol, a flammable liquid.

The crash is under investigation and no details have been released about the condition of the driver.

Garland police say no injuries have been reported.

Traffic was backed up for miles as crews worked to clear the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back with FOX 4 for more information.