Crews battle fire at Dyno Rock Indoor Climbing Center in Arlington

The Brief Firefighters successfully battled a three-alarm fire at Dyno-Rock Indoor Climbing Center in Arlington on Sunday morning. The Arlington Fire Department (AFD) responded around 10:05 a.m. No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.



Dyno-Rock Indoor Climbing Center Fire

What we know:

The AFD responded to a reported structure fire at 10:05 a.m. on November 2, 2025, in the 600 block of Front Street at Dyno-Rock Indoor Climbing Center.

When firefighters arrived, crews saw smoke pouring from the building. Officials then requested a second alarm to bring additional resources to the scene.

Firefighters launched a "quick and aggressive interior attack" and managed to knock down the main body of the fire shortly after they arrived.

Due to the extensive work required to find and extinguish hidden pockets of fire, a third alarm was requested to bring even more personnel to ensure the building's safety.

No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the Arlington Fire Department’s Fire Investigations Unit.

What we don't know:

The extent of the damage is not known.