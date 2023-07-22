Driver killed in early morning crash on I-30 in Grand Prairie

article

One person is dead after a crash on I-30 in Grand Prairie early Saturday morning.

The wreck happened just after 4 a.m., where the interstate meets at Highway 161.

Police said a Chevrolet pickup truck towing a utility trailer crashed into the TEXpress lane attenuator.

The driver, whose name has not been released, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Featured article

The cause of the crash is not yet known.

There were no other injuries reported.