Fans brave freezing temperatures to tailgate ahead of Cowboys vs. Packers playoff game

With frigid temperatures in the teens, some tailgaters braved the cold for the Dallas Cowboys vs. Green Bay Packers game at AT&T Stadium Sunday.

Gerald Silva, who is from Beaumont, has been a Packers fan since he was six.

"You’ve got to be layered up. Coveralls, bibs," he said.

His tailgating group started preparing food in the morning.

"The food’s hot, as long as you got it grilled," Silva said. "The fajitas, boudin. We got some boudin some chicken on there."

He’s a super fan who has proved his loyalty with tattoos on the back of his head and on his legs.

Cowboys fan Jesse Prado pointed to the team’s regular season winning streak at home.

"We’ve never lost at home," he said.

Prado said he tailgates every home game.

"I’m surprised there aren’t more people out here right now. But it’s cold weather," he said. "It doesn’t matter what kind of weather it is, we’ll be out here."

He stayed warm with multiple layers.

"Thermals and a sweater under. Sweatpants under the pants," he said.

Prado’s tent was wrapped in plastic to keep the heat inside.

"To stay warm, we got a little fire going on right here," he said.

FOX 4 caught up with a family of Packers fans from Midland.

"I think, if the Cowboys win. Everybody here is saying it’s their year, so we’ll see," Bryce Williams said.

Gabriel Soto drove in from San Antonio for the game.

"I’ve got five sweaters, three sweats, four pairs of socks. It’s cold out here man," he said. "It’s all about having a good time. I feel like football itself is about being out here tailgating I think that’s just a big part of football. No matter the temperature, no matter what it is."

It’s a tradition for Soto.

"We love football and, you know, I might not be the best football player, but I love to watch it. I love being a fan," he added.