COVID-19 fears soon won’t be an excuse for Texans collecting unemployment

Texans who are collecting unemployment pay could lose it if they turn down a job citing fear of COVID-19.

That has been a valid reason for people to decline an offer for the past year.

Those collecting unemployment benefits could reject a job if for example, an employer does not have safety rules to protect workers from exposure.

But the excuse ends in two weeks.

The Texas Workforce Commission said new case numbers are low and vaccines are widely available now.

"Both Federal and State law require individuals on unemployment insurance benefits to actively search for work, and be able and available for work. Refusing a suitable offer of work can result in a loss of benefits. TWC will continue to apply State law and TWC rules to investigate suitable work issues, such as health and safety concerns, on a case by case basis," the TWC said in a news release.

The agency’s website has thousands of job listings, as well as information about programs and services to help people find the right job.

LINK: https://www.twc.texas.gov/