Alligator spotted in Coppell

The City of Coppell is warning its residents that an alligator has been spotted in town.

Coppell Animal Services says the gator was spotted in the northeast portion of the city, in and around small ponds and tributaries near Denton Creek.

The city wants swimmers to stay away.

They are also warning people to avoid fishing in the area.

Feeding a gator is a Class C misdemeanor in Texas, punishable by up to a $500 fine.

Alligators are a regulated species and can only be relocated by Texas Parks and Wildlife officials.

The city says they have been in contact with Parks and Wildlife about the gator.

What to do if you see an alligator

Texas Parks and Wildlife say you should stay at least 30 feet away if you spot an alligator.

If you do end up in close range encounter you should back away slowly.

The animals can run up to 35 miles per hour for short distances, so don't think you can outrun it.

The animals are naturally afraid of humans and usually will run away if approached. will defend themselves if cornered.

If you walk near the water and an alligator comes straight at you, especially if it comes out of the water, you should report the incident to TWPD. Generally, that means the alligator has been fed by people and is looking for food.