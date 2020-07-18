'Colonel' the elephant takes a nap in pool at Texas zoo

Colonel is all of us on a hot summer day.

The adorable elephant was captured on video by trainer Christine taking a nap in a nice, cold pool at the Fort Worth Zoo this week.

The best part of the video is when Colonel needs to take a breath! (You'll just have to click the PLAY button above to see what we mean)

The zoo tells FOX 35 News that Colonel was hesitant at first about swimming and it took a lot of trust before he would get in. They say he LOVES the water now.

Colonel is 29-years-old and one of seven Asian elephants at the Zoo. He also weighs about 9,500 pounds.

MORE STORIES YOU'LL LOVE:

Advertisement

Police dog demonstrates correct way, and the wrong way, to wear a face mask

Elephant helps struggling calf scale roadside barrier in India

'Hey buddy, there's a shark right there!': Off-duty police officer pulls boy away from shark