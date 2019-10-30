Cold, wet weather leads to gloomy commute in North Texas

article

The roads in North Texas are wet and slippery because of all the overnight and morning rain. And the cold weather is just going to get colder and windier.

Good Day FOX 4 sent Shannon Murray out to brave the cold and wet forecast. She talked to several commuters who said they would have liked to just stay home today.

“It’s cold. It’s slippery. It’s very dangerous out here. Drive careful,” said Raymond Payne.

“Just wet and rainy. Didn’t want to get on the road but here we are,” added Ken Ness.

“Be safe. Use your signal. Put your seatbelt on. Bundle up because it is cold and it will be colder today,” said Telisha Johnson.

Traffic reporter Chip Waggoner said the slick roads have caused several early-morning crashes including one on Interstate 30 between Belt Line Road and the George Bush Turnpike in Grand Prairie.

Advertisement

For traffic updates, follow Chip at twitter.com/cwaggonerfox4.

As for the forecast, Meteorologist Evan Andrews said the first fall freeze is on the way after the cold rain shifts east.

The skies will clear and the wind will pick up through the day. The temperatures in the 40s will fall Wednesday night to near or below freezing in many areas, he said.

The good news is that sunny skies will take over for Halloween and the wind will calm down by the evening. But it will still be chilly and in the 40s for trick-or-treating.

For weather updates, follow FOX 4 Weather on Facebook.