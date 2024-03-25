Dallas man who claimed 'God told him' to sexually abuse child sentenced to life in prison

A man who repeatedly abused a child and claimed that "God told him to do it" has been sentenced to life in prison without parole.

46-year-old Christopher Caudill from Dallas admitted to sexually assaulting the female victim from the time she was 11 years old until she was 17.

Christopher Caudill (Source: Collin County Jail)

In November 2021, the then 18-year-old told a family friend about the abuse. That friend then told police.

The victim said that during the abuse Caudill would say "God told him to do it" and "that's what they did in the Bible."

Collin County officials say Caudill later stated he abused the victim because they had a relationship that was a "love like they had in the Bible."

A jury sentenced Caudill to life in prison for the continuous sexual abuse of a child. By law, those sentenced for continuous sexual abuse of a child are not eligible for parole.