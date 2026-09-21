Chicken and Sausage Gumbo

Cook Time: 30 - 45 minutes

Yield: 3 Quarts

Shelf Life: 3 Days

Ingredients

¾ Cup Salad Oil

1 Pounds Savoie’s Andouille Sausage Diced ¼"

1 lb. 8 oz. Chicken Breast Diced ¼"

1 Cup Onions, Diced 3/8" x 3/8"

½ Cup Celery, Diced 3/8" x 3/8"

1 Cup Green Pepper, Diced 3/8" x 3/8"

½ Tbsp Garlic, Chopped

Combine Dry Spices

1 Tbsp Paprika

½ Tbsp Granulated Garlic

1/8 tsp Cayenne

¼ tsp White Pepper, ground

¼ tsp Onion Powder

¼ tsp Chile flake

1/8 tsp Filet Spice

1/2 tsp Black, table grind

Additional Ingredients

1 Tbsp Chicken Base

2 ea Bay Leaf

½ Tbsp Nighthawk Chardonnay

½ Tbsp Worcestershire

14 oz Angela Mia Diced Tomatoes, canned

6 oz Okra

2 quarts Chicken Stock

1 Tbsp Tabasco Sauce

1 tsp Tony’s Creole Seasoning

3 tsp Kosher Salt

5 oz Gumbo Roux

Note Before Beginning

Assemble all your ingredients:

Have onions, green bell peppers, and celery in a pan.

Combine Paprika, Granulated Garlic, Cayenne, White Pepper, Onion Powder, Chile Flake, Filet Spice, and Black Pepper.

All other ingredients will be used individually, should be prepared for use, and kept separate.

Instructions

In a 6 qt sauce pot, heat the pan on high heat. Heat the oil in the skillet, add the diced sausage and brown for 1 minute. Remove from the pan and reserve.

Add the diced chicken in 2 separate small batches, and evenly sear browning for 1 - 2 minutes. Chicken does NOT need to be fully cooked. Remove and reserve with the sausage.

Add the onions, celery, and green pepper. Cook for 3 minutes, until the vegetables have slightly turned color.

Add the chopped garlic and continue cooking for 1 more minute. Green bell peppers should turn brown-ish green.

Add assembled dry spices. Cook for additional 1 – 2 minutes creating caramelization in pan.

Add the Bay Leaf, Chicken Base, Chardonnay, Worcestershire, diced tomatoes, okra, browned sausage, and chicken. Cook for 1 minute to start the deglazing process.

Add the chicken stock, Tabasco, Creole Seasoning, and salt.

Stir with a whisk evenly incorporating flavors into the liquid. Bring it up to a boil.

Add the Gumbo Roux, stir with a whisk until the roux is fully incorporated. Once boiling, reduce to a simmer and cook the gumbo for 5 minutes.

Serve with any long grain white rice of your choice.