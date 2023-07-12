Chicago kitten killer: Wicker Park man allegedly microwaved kitten to death, killed several others

A Wicker Park man was accused of killing and torturing at least four kittens in June.

Thomas Martel, 22, turned himself into police on Monday after a 29-year-old woman filed a complaint related to animal cruelty.

Chicago police say Martel drowned and squeezed two cats to death. A third cat died by mutilation while in his care.

Officers found a kitten in a plastic bag at Martel's apartment located in the 1500 block of North Wicker Park Avenue. The woman who reported him said the cat had been microwaved.

Each of the kittens he killed were named Shelly.

Martel was charged with six felonies, four for aggravated cruelty to animals and two for animal torture.

The arrest report cited that Martel has serious mental problems and was taking prescribed medications.

No additional information was made available.